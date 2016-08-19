HOW TO MATCH A WATCH WITH YOUR WARDROBE

Choosing a watch to wear may seem like a simple thing to do at first glance, but there are actually several things to consider when matching a watch with your outfit. In order for your look to work, you need a watch that complements your wardrobe nicely. Not to worry -- weâ€™ve put together a few tips here to get you started.

Pick a Watch from the Right Category

Similar to other fashion accessories, watches come in a wide variety of styles. Some watches are also designed to be unisex, while others cater particularly to men or womenâ€™s fashion.

Picking the right category is a good first step. Depending on the look you want to achieve, you can go with an analog or a digital watch. You can then dig deeper into the categories to find the perfect match for your outfit.

A dress watch, for example, usually comes with a plain white face and simple design. This type of watches doesnâ€™t have an overly complicated set of accents. Dress watches work really well with simple dresses and suits for men, and they are perfect for formal occasions.

The skeleton watch is another interesting category. Watches in this category have their internal mechanism exposed, usually under a layer of glass or as the entire watch surface. These tend to be popular with the mechanically inclined, or anyone who finds the delicate workings of a timepiece similarly mesmerizing. But, visit Watches.com and you might be surprised to find skeleton watches that are perfect for your everyday look, and even for more formal occasions.

Leather and Metal

These two materials are quite commonly found in watches. The good news is, leather and metal complement each other really well. In fact, you should take the design of your watch as the centre of your fashion accessories. Again, this approach works really well for both men and women.

For example, you can wear a rose gold, semi-casual watch and pair it with other rose gold-toned accessories. An extra bracelet of the same tone or a pair of white gold or silver earrings work really well in this case.

Leather, on the other hand, can be paired with other accessories based on their colour or finish. If youâ€™re wearing a brown leather watchband, try to match it with a purse that has the same leather colour and finish.

Your Watch and Shoes Should Work Together

A fashion-designer once told me a simple rule when it comes to choosing watches: go with a watch that pairs well with your shoes. This rule, as simple as it may sound, works every time. Since watches now come with interchangeable bands, it is also very easy to mix and match the entire look with ease.

There are still other things to consider when choosing a watch to match your wardrobe. The size of the watch is an important factor to take into account; never wear a watch that looks too big on your wrist. That said, the basic tips we discussed in this article are great starting points for a more fashionable and balanced look.