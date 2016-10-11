4 SUBTLE TIPS TO SHOW WOMEN YOU'RE WELL OFF

I know what you're thinking. Girls should be looking for personality in the men they date, not how much money they have. However, being well-off actually provides a sense of steadiness and protectiveness for the girl you're dating, which can be an attractive quality.

So, how do you communicate that you have a few extra dollars to take care of your girl without seeming arrogant or too money-minded? Check out these four tips to subtly let her know that you have some extra cash to spend.

1. DRESS EXCEPTIONALLY WELL

From head to toe, a well-off man doesn't let his fashion fall to the wayside. Dressing impeccably isn't the only aspect you need to focus on, though. You also need a good sense of hygiene, confidence in your appearance and a style that keeps up with current trends.Â Wear the latest brand labelsÂ and styles. Also donâ€™t forget about the details, such as your hair product, deodorant, belt, socks and jewelry. These little things show the difference between a man who cares about his appearance and one who has the money to spend on it.

2. HAVE THE LATEST GADGETS

Apart from fashion, keeping up with tech trends is a simple way to signal you're well-off. When youÂ pull out the new Samsung Galaxy S7 EdgeÂ after it just came out, your girl is sure to know that youâ€™re on top of your game. You're showing her that you don't need to wait a few months until the price drops or buy the previous model, but rather you're somebody who doesnâ€™t need to think about that hundred dollar discount.

3. TAKE HER OUT TO EAT

Grocery shopping? Cooking? Why would you do that when there are so many great restaurants around? While eating out is convenient and delicious, it also can be expensive and is therefore considered a bit of a luxury. Showing your girl that you have the capability to indulge in this luxury often is a clear indicator that you have some extra dollars to spend. Take her along to that new pizza kitchen downtown or treat her to a late night dessert at a chocolate cafÃ©. Without seeming arrogant, you communicate that you are able to show her new and exciting things to do.

4. NEVER COMMENT ABOUT MONEY

It may seem silly, but when you're trying to let her know you have money, it actuallyÂ works better to not talk about it. Don't comment on the price of the check after a meal or of an item when out shopping. The reason? She'll be able to pick up that money is not something you're concerned with.

It's great that you want your girl to know that you can take care of her. But coming off as arrogant is common when trying to show you have money. By following these quick tips you can subtly show you are steady and comfortable enough to spoil her and stay charming and modest at the same time.