FIVE TIPS FOR MASTERING SELF-CONFIDENCE

One of my passions is teaching people about the link between self-confidence and success. As a soccer coach and Athletic Director at Ryerson University, I help student-athletes learn to perform under pressure. In my speaking and consulting practice, I train organizational leaders around the world to believe in themselves. In both cases, the message is the same: self-confidence is skill that anyone can learn. Just like any other skill could name, like shooting a ball or driving a car, you can build your belief in yourself through repetition and persistence.

Here are five techniques that will help you master the skill of self-confidence.

1. USE AFFIRMATIONS

Research has shown that three positive affirmations a day can increase your performance on the job, at home and in life. Affirmations combat stress, reduce negative thoughts and improve your ability to perform under pressure. By saying simple positive affirmations out loud to yourself, you channel your energy and anxiousness into the performance rather than getting overwhelmed by doubt and fear. Take a minute to develop three affirmations about yourself that remind you what makes you unique, capable and strong. They can be simple phrases like “You got this” “Nobody outworks me” or “I am prepared.” Then say them out loud in the morning and before a stressful situation to help you succeed.

2. WRITE YOURSELF A LETTER

Whenever you arrive at a trying time in your life, it is helpful to be reminded of the successes you have had in the past. One of the best ways to do that is to write yourself a letter that describes your accomplishments and the reasons you believe in yourself. Then, whenever things get tough and you are overwhelmed, scared or confused, pull out that letter and remind yourself that you really can handle whatever comes your way.

3. SURROUND YOURSELF WITH PEOPLE WHO BELIEVE IN YOU

We all lose our way sometimes. We make decisions that don’t turn out well. We might even get knocked down and need someone to help us up. We can only do this if we have people around us who will be there when we need them. The opposite is also true: get away from people who want to tear you down, because no one can thrive in a toxic setting. Start by identifying five people who build you up and write down one way you can actively nurture your relationship with them.

4. CONCENTRATE ON THE PROCESS NOT THE OUTCOME

Measuring your worth based on the outcome of your work will undermine your confidence. By concentrating on things you put into a process – like effort and preparation – you will build your belief in yourself and avoid getting sidetracked by things you cannot control. This emphasis will also help you see challenges as opportunities. Spend some time thinking about a project you worked on recently and identify three things you did during the process that went well, no matter what the outcome was.

5. FOCUS ON WHAT YOU WANT

In your busy life, it can be easy to get distracted from what matters to you. This is a problem because we tend to get whatever we focus on. It’s important to spend your time and energy on things that will get you where you want to go, such as practicing the skills that lead to self-confidence. Make a list of habits and activities that are getting in the way of you moving toward your goals. Then come up with a plan to stop doing them.