The Best Tech Innovations of 2017

When looking at what best technological innovations there are in 2017, there is a huge list. With this in mind we decided to look at the more entertaining kind, and the ones we have most enjoyed this year. Whether it be the latest releases of the iPhone and Android devices, VR, and other things, 2017 has been an interesting year (so far) for people who have to have the latest gear.

THIS YEARâ€™S IPHONE AND ANDROID PHONES

We are still waiting for the release of the iPhone 8, but from what we know of it, it is going to be impressive. With a possible September release, there is no doubt that Apple will want to make people sit up and take notice with this phone.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are already out, and has managed to catch some of the attention while people wait for the iPhone release. One of the most impressive things on the phone is the new screen which stretches to the very edge, making the screen even bigger and more responsive.

No doubt people will be using these devices not only to place calls and check social media, but to run the latest games. Whether it be Candy Crush Saga, or even an online bingo website, both these phones can easily handle anything thrown at them.

AMAZON ALEXA

When it comes to voice recognition, 2017 has arguably been the year of Alexa. Youâ€™ll find the cylindrical device in many homes now, responding to their owners and either answering questions or playing their favourite music. With the ability to control smart homes, advice on cooking recipes and even in the future give clothing advice, just where will Alexa stop?

VIRTUAL AND AUGMENTED REALITY

While both virtual and augmented reality made their big debut last year, it has been this year that they have both made huge impact. PokÃ©mon Go is still popular and PlayStation VR has brought virtual reality into many more homes than the more expensive PC based VR headsets. We can expect even more from VR in the coming years, as well as the inevitable PokÃ©mon Go clones which make use of the new augmented reality power of mobile devices.

THE AGE OF 4K

It wonâ€™t be long until the hype will all be about 8K but for now, everybody wants 4K, whether it be consoles or televisions. With the price of quality 4K televisions coming down and the PlayStation 4 offering 4K gaming, we get to enjoy even more detail on our home entertainment systems.

XBOX ONE

One of the biggest things to come out of E3 this year was the confirmation of the Xbox One X and that it would be out this year. Promising true 4K gaming and impressive levels of processing power, for gamers it is arguable that this is the biggest innovation of 2017 in terms of entertainment technology.

PC gamers of course will argue that the PC will always be the superior choice for gaming, but with the amount of power coming to the Xbox One X, console gamers are going to be in for a treat with this one.

It will be interesting to see what other technological innovations impact the world of entertainment in the rest of 2017, weâ€™ll have to wait and see what they are, and most importantly how much they cost.

