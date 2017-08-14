When looking at what best technological innovations there are in 2017, there is a huge list. With this in mind we decided to look at the more entertaining kind...
It seems like everyone is either on a diet or considering starting a diet. But before you get started, there are 3 things you need to ask yourself if you want to succeed.
With the dreary weather setting in, it is easy to forget that Spring is just round the corner. When the rain starts to fall though, thoughts soon turn to the holidays we can take this year. With that in mind, our minds start thinking of Montreal.
It doesnâ€™t matter if you're in the office for your 9-5 or out on the town with the guys. Looking good is important. And you can be comfortable while you do!
Just like any other skill could name, like shooting a ball or driving a car, you can build your belief in yourself through repetition and persistence. Here are lifestyle expert Ivan Joseph's five techniques that will help you master the skill of self-confidence.
Planning for a weekend away? Hereâ€™s your guide to some essential and versatile items you should bring for a stress free trip.
Technology is constantly evolving and now,â€” it's time for these innovations to take over and change society - hopefully for the better.
If you are planning a trip to China, chances are that Beijing is on the top of your list. While thatâ€™s only natural, we think that overlooking Shanghai would be a huge mistake.
Technology is improving year after year and 2017 is certainly no exception. There are many exciting technologies set to hit the market throughout the year -- and we can't wait for these!
If youâ€™re putting together your ultimate bucket list of destinations to visit, or you simply want some inspiration for your next holiday, we've got the places for you.
Travelling to the UK â€“ whether that be for business or pleasure â€“ is becoming more and more common for Canadians. But with such regular travel, are you making your trip as easy as it can be?Â
When you allow a pet into your home, you can work to keep each other healthy and happy. Being aware of some ways this can happen is sure to be motivation to add that special animal into your life today.
The men's grooming industry is set to have more thanÂ $21 billion in revenueÂ this year. Some product lines are reporting growth as large as 300% year over year. Just where are men investing their money? Read on for the latest grooming trends.
The c-word is something no one ever wants to hear a doctor say. But every day thousands of people receive a cancer diagnosis. What can you do to reduce your chances of getting cancer?
All relationships can be challenging at times, but when you throw in the distance, it can make the relationship even more challenging. Here are four ways to keep the magic alive.
Contrary to popular misconception, many men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are not experiencing any significant symptoms. So the Orchid Charity and Ladbrokes have teamed up are hoping to start a #manversation.
Being well-off can actually provide a sense of steadiness and protectiveness to a partner, which can be attractive. So, how do you communicate that you have a few extra dollars to a new paramour without seeming arrogant?Â
Which is more important in any game, sportsmanship or title? And does age really have anything to do with a personâ€™s ability to win? Hereâ€™s what you might want to know about age and sportsmanship â€“ the truth.
Donâ€™t be sad that the warmer months of summer have passed, cause weâ€™ve gone and put together a list as to why fall, is the best season EVER!
Watch history in the making as adventure icon, Trip Deacon bravely becomes the first person to bike across the desert ... on a stationary bike.Â