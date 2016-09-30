 
LIFESTYLE CHOICES THAT MINIMIZE YOUR RISK OF CANCER


The c-word is something no one ever wants to hear a doctor say. But every day thousands of people receive a cancer diagnosis. What can you do to reduce your chances of getting cancer?
Blog SEX ETERA
FOUR WAYS TO KEEP YOUR LONG-DISTANCE RELATIONSHIP GOING STRONG


All relationships can be challenging at times, but when you throw in the distance, it can make the relationship even more challenging. Here are four ways to keep the magic alive.
Blog HEALTH
LET'S HAVE A #MANVERSATION ABOUT PROSTATE CANCER


Contrary to popular misconception, many men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer are not experiencing any significant symptoms. So the Orchid Charity and Ladbrokes have teamed up are hoping to start a #manversation.
Blog SEX ETERA
4 SUBTLE TIPS TO SHOW WOMEN YOU'RE WELL OFF


Being well-off can actually provide a sense of steadiness and protectiveness to a partner, which can be attractive. So, how do you communicate that you have a few extra dollars to a new paramour without seeming arrogant?Â 
Blog SPORTS EXTRAS
AGE AND SPORTSMANSHIP: THE TRUTH


Which is more important in any game, sportsmanship or title? And does age really have anything to do with a personâ€™s ability to win? Hereâ€™s what you might want to know about age and sportsmanship â€“ the truth.
Blog RADAR
7 REASONS WHY FALL IS THE BEST SEASON


Donâ€™t be sad that the warmer months of summer have passed, cause weâ€™ve gone and put together a list as to why fall, is the best season EVER!
Blog TORO MAN
SPINNING FREE: MEET TRIP DEACON, ADVENTURE ICON


Watch history in the making as adventure icon, Trip Deacon bravely becomes the first person to bike across the desert ... on a stationary bike.Â 
Blog SPORTS EXTRAS
3 REASONS WHY FALL IS THE BEST SEASON FOR SPORTS FANS AND OUTDOORSMEN


We're excited. Why? Well, fall is upon us, which means two things: the fall sports season is ramping up and it's time to get outside and enjoy the great outdoors.
Blog STYLEBOOK
HOW TO MATCH A WATCH WITH YOUR WARDROBE


Choosing a watch to wear may seem like a simple thing to do at first glance, but there are actually several things to consider when matching a watch with your outfit.
Blog SPORTS EXTRAS
2016: THREE SPORTING HIGHLIGHTS SO FAR


The year 2016 has been a fantastic one already for sport â€“ particularly for the underdogs. We took a look at just three of our standout moments so far in 2016...
Video FOOD
MARK MCEWAN'S LOBSTER SALAD


Celebrity chef and restaurateur Mark McEwan invited us to the kitchen of McEwan Foods where he showed us the secrets to his perfect Lobster Salad.
Photo Gallery PHOTO OF THE DAY
MUHAMMAD ALI VS. GEORGE CHUVALO


We remember a legend with this look back to Muhammad Ali fighting off a challenge from Canadian boxer George Chuvalo for the World Heavyweight Title at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto on March 29, 1966.
Video HEALTH
KILLER CORE WORKOUT


There are so many reasons to improve your core strength. Brent Bishop of Think Fitness Studios shows us how to get it done.
Blog TORO MAN
20 THINGS YOU HAVE TO STOP DOING IN YOUR LATE 20'S


Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but you are an adult, and it's time for you to start acting like one. That means you are going to have to change how you do things â€• in particular, these 20 things...
Blog SPORTS EXTRAS
WHEN SOCIAL MEDIA KICKS BACK: FOOTBALLERS WHO WERE FINED BY THE FA FOR THEIR TWEETS


There are few football fans nowadays without Twitter, itâ€™s prevalent throughout the game and is now an integral tool for clubs to communicate with their fans.
Blog LISTED
5 CRAZY SUPERSTITIONS FROM AROUND THE WORLD


Whether you have travelled the world or remain content with life in your homeland, you are sure to have knowledge of the strange and unusual superstitions that have survived throughout history. After all, a number of these originated in the UK or Central Europe, with others having roots in Ancient Rome or Eastern Culture.Â 
Blog SPORTS EXTRAS
THE 2016 NBA PLAYOFFS HAVE ARRIVED


The 2016 NBA playoffs have been almost anti-climactic, given the amazing final night of regular-season play. Almost, but not quite.
Photo Gallery TORO WOMAN
EMILY HAMPSHIRE


We revisit our TORO Woman photoshoot with Emily Hampshire, now of popular Canadian sitcom Schitt's Creek. The photos were originally taken after she appeared in David Cronenberg's film Cosmopolis.
Blog WANTED
ARTS TO MASTER TO GET THE GIRLS


When it comes to finding a potential suitor, there are a number of different methods people go about using. Whether it's hanging out in bars, signing up for a dating site,Â taking yoga classes, joining a book club or even buying a dog, there are a plethora of options available to you that will theoretically allow you to meet people.
More STYLEBOOK
SHADES OF JAMES BOND


With 007 finally back on the silver screen in Spectre and speculation that this might be Daniel Craigâ€™s last film in the epic franchise, we look back through the decades at his style legacy, from the classicÂ Connery years to the present day.
